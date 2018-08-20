Disney made waves last week when it told Anaheim officials it would no longer go forward on a planned four-star hotel in its Disneyland Resort. This move came after Anaheim officials said the company would not be eligible for a 70 percent tax rebate anymore because it chose a new location for its hotel instead of the one initially agreed upon. Critics of Anaheim say their declaration will cost Anaheim taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue and construction jobs; Disney critics say this is just political posturing before November, when Anaheim voters will decide whether to implement a living wage on any business in the Anaheim Resort area that takes subsidies from the city. What will happen next?
Disney to Anaheim: No New 4-Star Hotel for You
Company says lack of tax break will make it not build new structure on Disneyland property
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
