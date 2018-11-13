How Will the OC DA's Office Change Under Todd Spitzer?

One of the biggest Orange County upsets in last week's elections was the defeat of 20-year Orange County District Attorney incumbent Tony Rackauckas by Supervisor Todd Spitzer. The former deputy DA was once groomed by Rackauckas to become his replacement until a dramatic split in 2010. Although he's not officially on the job but has already promised to look more closely at hate crimes and corruption in local law enforcement. And Spitzer is also planning to get rid of the DA's chief of staff position, held by Rackauckas' longtime confidante, Susan Kang Schroeder. Will Spitzer finally clean up the OCDA?