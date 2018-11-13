One of the biggest Orange County upsets in last week's elections was the defeat of 20-year Orange County District Attorney incumbent Tony Rackauckas by Supervisor Todd Spitzer. The former deputy DA was once groomed by Rackauckas to become his replacement until a dramatic split in 2010. Although he's not officially on the job but has already promised to look more closely at hate crimes and corruption in local law enforcement. And Spitzer is also planning to get rid of the DA's chief of staff position, held by Rackauckas' longtime confidante, Susan Kang Schroeder. Will Spitzer finally clean up the OCDA?
How Will the OC DA's Office Change Under Todd Spitzer?
District Attorney-elect vows radical restructuring from administration of longtime DA Tony Rackauckas.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From Orange County Line
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires Fires burning throughout Southern California have destroyed homes and forced more than 250,000 to evacuate from parts of Calabasas, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks and Malibu. For information on Ventura County evacuation… Read More
Live California results from NPR Live election results for your state: Get the latest on California’s ballot measures and races for governor, Senate and House. Read More