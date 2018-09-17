For decades, Orange County politicians have proudly cast the region as an area averse to taxes of any kind. But this fall, voters in seven Orange County cities are set to vote on sales-tax increases put on the ballot by cities that claim they need such monies to maintain basic services. In Santa Ana, councilmembers claim the city faces bankruptcy if voters don't approve the measure and an increase in the homelessness problem. In Garden Grove, officials have deferred maintenance to city parks and streets. Politicians claim pension obligation to city employees are forcing their hand—but have such cities been fiscally responsible?
Is Orange County Now a Tax-Loving Paradise?
Voters to decide on sales-tax increases in seven cities this November.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
