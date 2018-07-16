Last week, the Orange County Transportation Authority board of trustees voted to allocate more money to its OC Street Car project, a 4-mile trolley that would go from Santa Ana's train station to Garden Grove. The cost has increased by nearly $100 million, from a $300 million estimate at the beginning of last year to a projected $408 million cost today. Officials say current tariffs on steel and aluminum and an impacted Southern California construction market are the culprits, but critics say it's yet another sign that the street car project is a boondoggle. Will the price go even higher?
OC Street Car Project Cost Rises $100 M in One Year
Originally scheduled to start construction this summer it's now been pushed back.
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
