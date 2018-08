Judge David O. Carter wants a solution, by early September, for sheltering at least 60 percent of the homeless there--- which is a little more than 1500 shelter beds.

Nearly 2600 people were unsheltered as of last year's count, according to the county's numbers. And early this year, about 700 hundred of them were living along a 2 mile stretch of tent encampments at the Santa Ana River Trail. A lawsuit followed, on behalf of disabled homeless people in those encampments.