Trump Admin Move to Deport More Vietnamese Roils Little Saigon

Orange County Line

Yesterday, hundreds of people protested in Little Saigon over news that the Trump administration seeks to renegotiate an agreement with the Vietnamese government that would put thousands of Vietnamese at risk of deportation. For over a decade, Vietnamese convicted of a crime but whom arrived in the United States before 1995 were shielded from deportation under an agreement signed by George W. Bush because the American and Vietnamese governments did not have diplomatic relations before then. The move was immediately denounced by Democratic lawmakers across Orange County, who seek to make inroads into Little Saigon, long a GOP bastion. Will the Trump administration's move make more Vietnamese register as Democrats?