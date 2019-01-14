Two Republicans, Loretta Sanchez Vie for 3rd Supervisorial Seat

Orange County Line

With the election of Supervisor Todd Spitzer to the Orange County District Attorney's office, three prominent OC politicians seem likely to run for the 3rd District, which goes from Yorba Linda to the north to Irvine in the South and extends into OC's canyon countries. Former Anaheim councilwoman Kris Murray has declared her candidacy, along with Irvine mayor and former state Assemblyman Don Wagner. But the most interesting person running is Loretta Sanchez, who represented central OC as a Democrat for 20 years but barely any of the area in the 3rd Supervisorial District. Republicans still represent a majority of registered voters in the district--but can Sanchez ride the Democratic blue wave of last year to victory?