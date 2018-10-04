There was a time when the Supreme Court existed apart from the partisanship that’s infected other government institutions. But President Trump’s choice of Kavanaugh--and the sexual assault accusations against the Judge—have sent Americans on the Left and the Right running to their corners. ‘Red State’ host Trey Kay went to a Trump rally to talk to supporters and ‘Blue State’ host Chery Glaser brings us the voices of fearful protestors.
The Future of the Supreme Court
With all eyes on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, red and blue state voters are taking the long view.
