The Future of the Supreme Court

With all eyes on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, red and blue state voters are taking the long view.

Oct 05, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

There was a time when the Supreme Court existed apart from the partisanship that’s infected other government institutions. But President Trump’s choice of Kavanaugh--and the sexual assault accusations against the Judge—have sent Americans on the Left and the Right running to their corners. ‘Red State’ host Trey Kay went to a Trump rally to talk to supporters and ‘Blue State’ host Chery Glaser brings us the voices of fearful protestors.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Chery Glaser
Trey Kay

Producers:
Evan George

