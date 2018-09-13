ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Silicon billionaires are the lethal monkey on the back of the American public

Author Anand Giridharadas discusses the distorted libertarian ideology that they use to subvert the American experiment in democracy. They have done so by denying the legitimacy of government intervention into the economy on the side of fairness and justice, including decent working conditions, fair wages, regulation of the economy, and the right to form unions to represent them and fight for their interests. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 14, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

“I sit on a man's back choking him and making him carry me, and yet assure myself and others that I am sorry for him and wish to lighten his load by all means possible.... except by getting off his back.” – Leo Tolstoy

This week in Scheer Intelligence, Anand Giridharadas on his latest book, Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the Worlddiscusses “how rich people and philanthropists and others are engaged in this well-meaning attempt to make the world better… but upholding through their actions an indecent system.”  He describes this as a system in which the market and its needs come before the needs of the people, a system that allows the rich and powerful to be seen as philanthropic rather than the malignant force they represent.  They would be, as  Tolstoy opined, the guy on the American back, choking our society and destroying our economy. 

They do so, in the name of the distorted libertarian ideology that they use to subvert the American experiment in democracy by denying the legitimacy of government intervention into the economy on the side of fairness and justice, including decent working conditions, fair wages regulation of the economy, and the right to form unions to represent workers and fight for their interests. 

The conclusion: Don’t look to the superrich corporate elite for the solution, they’re the problem.  As Giridharadas puts it, for the rich and powerful, “success depends on extraction… Making the American dream accessible… will actually require the powerful being pull down a peg… seeing some of their resources diminish in order for us to do right for most of us. 

Anand Giridharadas is an author and former journalist for the New York Times.  He has given talks on the main stage of TED and at Harvard, Yale, the Aspen Institute, Google and many other prestigious campuses and intuitions.  

Photo credit: Mackenzie Stroh.

Winners Take All

Anand Giridharadas

Guests:
Anand Giridharadas, author of “Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World., @anandwrites

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Is your weed tested?
For The Curious Blog

Is your weed tested? When Sam David graduated from Penn State in 2003 he got a typical starting job for an analytical chemist, testing the Boron content of glass. The work suited him. He… Read More

Sep 13, 2018

KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-hour Radio Race winners
For The Curious Blog

KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-hour Radio Race winners The wait is over. We’re proud to announce the winners of KCRW’s 6th annual 24-hour Radio Race. When we released this year’s theme, The New Normal, we encouraged the 250… Read More

Sep 12, 2018

A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless
For The Curious Blog

A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless When Joe Reyes died last month, he was one of hundreds of people who die homeless in Los Angeles every year. Almost 900 people died on the streets last year,… Read More

Sep 07, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed