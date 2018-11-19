ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

The Future of the Planet Looks Like 'WALL-E'

Dianna Cohen of the Plastics Pollution Coalition reveals how our dependence on the material threatens the health of future generations.

COMING SOON

Nov 23, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The story has been lost in the miasma of Donald Trump's scandal-ridden presidency, but its implications for the U.S. and much of the West cannot be overstated. In April, after ending imports of 24 kinds of scrap last year, Beijing announced that it would be extending its ban to dozens of more materials. And while environmentalists have hailed the move as a "big win for global green efforts," a rash of countries are suddenly scrambling to dispose of their recyclables.

Dianna Cohen of the Plastics Pollution Coalition believes that a plastics crisis has arrived.

"We suddenly have to deal with our own waste, basically, now," she tells Robert Scheer. "And then also, the costs of recycling are increasing, and you have to think about how many trucks are needed to create it, how widely it’s dispersed, et cetera. And that’s a big expense. And then plastic production—internationally, but [also] internally in the United States—is really ramping up right now, and it’s going to continue to explode. So we have a very big problem on our hands. It reminds me of that movie 'Wall-E,' or 'Idiocracy,' where people live in a world that’s just full of waste, it’s just a wasteland, like a garbage dump."

In the latest installment of "Scheer Intelligence," Cohen explains how plastics and the burning of fossil fuels are interrelated, and why recycling alone can't save us. "Recycling is a really cool idea—I put things in my recycling containers, where I live in Hollywood," she says. "And I wouldn’t dissuade anyone from doing that, if there is some kind of infrastructure set up in your town where you live. But just because something could potentially be recycled—does it actually get recycled? I think that’s an important question to ask."

Later in their discussion, she addresses some of our largest corporate polluters—all of them American and European companies—and just how thoroughly inadequate their sustainability efforts have proven. "I think in the time since we founded Plastic Pollution Coalition in 2009, there have been three different sustainability directors for Coca-Cola that I’ve met. These companies often, when I’ve spoken with their sustainability directors, say 'oh, we’re working on a bunch of great stuff, it’s going to be fantastic.' And I say, 'I can’t wait to see.'... [we really need to] hold these corporations responsible for all of the packaging that they use for their products."

Ultimately, Cohen urges consumers and manufacturers alike to reevaluate their use of plastics. If we refuse to evolve, to change the way we interact with these materials, she warns, we're likely threatening the health of our children and future generations.

"If you look at the whole chain, it impacts us negatively—our health, human health, animal health, the planet, the entire chain," she observes. "So really, I think while plastic is a useful and valuable material, when we use it and design things with it with intended obsolescence, to be used for a short amount of time, we are using a valuable material in an irresponsible way."


Photo by Christopher Ho.

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

Who Loves War? You Guessed Wrong
Scheer Intelligence

Who Loves War? You Guessed Wrong Lyle Jeremy Rubin, a five-year marine veteran of the war in Afghanistan, member of About Face: Veterans Against the War, and PhD candidate in history has developed considerable authority and wisdom to speak on US foreign policy, truth about war veterans, and the role liberal and progressive media celebrities play as “cheerleaders” of the “forever war” the United States seems unwilling to end.  Rubin and Scheer talk about the relationship of war-fighting, patriotism and the American people. About Americans’ Rubin says, “I think the veteran as this kind of patriotic object really speaks to a much deeper insecurity on the part of the populous, not just about American foreign policy, but about the state of America in general as a kind of decadent empire that's somewhat aimless and self-destructive. That's at least where I would begin the conversation.”

30 MIN, 39 SEC Oct 26, 2018

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
What questions do you have about the California fires?
For The Curious Blog

What questions do you have about the California fires? Fire season came raging through California. The Northern California Camp Fire burned 150,000 acres and killed 77 people. In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire burned more 96,000 acres, destroying 1500… Read More

Nov 19, 2018

How Jigsaw puzzles keep Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally together
For The Curious Blog

How Jigsaw puzzles keep Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally together When Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally came into the KCRW, it was clear they were in love. And also, very, very funny. They’ve been married for 18 years, and have… Read More

Nov 15, 2018

Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires
For The Curious Blog

Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires Fires burning throughout Southern California have destroyed homes and forced more than 250,000 to evacuate from parts of Calabasas, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks and Malibu. For information on Ventura County evacuation… Read More

Nov 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed