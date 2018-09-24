Greenblatt will be replaced by Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks. And there's more changes to come at other companies. We're still waiting to hear who will be the new CEO of CBS. There will also be an executive shuffle at Disney/ABC as it acquires 21st Century Fox. The new, combined TV group will most likely be led by Fox's Dana Walden and Peter Rice.
More big changes at the top of the broadcast networks
Word began trickling out last week that Bob Greenblatt would probably be leaving NBC in the coming months. He actually stepped down this week, wanting to leave on his own terms while the network was on top.
