Netflix cancels two Marvel series

It's no surprise that 'Iron Fist' got the ax--the first season was savaged by critics, and while the second season may have improved, clearly not a ton of viewers stayed around to watch. The cancellation of 'Luke Cage' is a slightly bigger surprise, though word is that may have been a result of cost disputes and creative differences between Netflix and Marvel. Netflix still has three other Marvel series on offer, but as these two stop end, it's clear change is coming as Disney preps for its own streaming service and is working to pull its library content from other streamers. As that happens, you'll continue to see Netflix pump more and more money into its own original movies and series.