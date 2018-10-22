Netflix cancels two Marvel series
Netflix is premiering more original content on the streaming service every week, but in certain places, it's cutting back. The recent cancellation of two Marvel series, 'Iron Fist' and 'Luke Cage,' hint that the divorce between Netflix and Disney/Marvel is coming.
It's no surprise that 'Iron Fist' got the ax--the first season was savaged by critics, and while the second season may have improved, clearly not a ton of viewers stayed around to watch. The cancellation of 'Luke Cage' is a slightly bigger surprise, though word is that may have been a result of cost disputes and creative differences between Netflix and Marvel. Netflix still has three other Marvel series on offer, but as these two stop end, it's clear change is coming as Disney preps for its own streaming service and is working to pull its library content from other streamers. As that happens, you'll continue to see Netflix pump more and more money into its own original movies and series.
