Woes at ABC

Disney is killing it on the film side, but their broadcast TV network has hit some tough times. 

Nov 27, 2018

ABC is in last place among the broadcast networks ratings-wise and they've yet to have a single new show really break through. 'The Kids Are Alright' is doing...alright, and 'The Conners' is doing OK, but is way down from the earlier season of 'Roseanne.' As the Disney-Fox merger looms, the network is looking at leadership changes--Dana Walden will be coming over from Fox--she's got a strong track record, but will a change at the top be enough to make up for the major recent creative losses of Shonda Rhimes and Kenya Barris? Both are leaving for Netflix. 

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Josef Adalian

