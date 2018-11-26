Woes at ABC

ABC is in last place among the broadcast networks ratings-wise and they've yet to have a single new show really break through. 'The Kids Are Alright' is doing...alright, and 'The Conners' is doing OK, but is way down from the earlier season of 'Roseanne.' As the Disney-Fox merger looms, the network is looking at leadership changes--Dana Walden will be coming over from Fox--she's got a strong track record, but will a change at the top be enough to make up for the major recent creative losses of Shonda Rhimes and Kenya Barris? Both are leaving for Netflix.