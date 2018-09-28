ON AIR
An aging Ventura levee at risk of collapse

The race for two open seats on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board is heating up. Engineers say an aging levee in Ventura could put thousands of homes at risk. A new documentary connects the dots between the 2015 Volkswagen scandal and the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill. Lois Capps opens up about her time in Congress and how she relied on her faith to get her through two family tragedies.

Sep 28, 2018

The VR-1 levee system, as seen from the bridge on Main Street in Ventura, extends inland 2.65 miles from the ocean. Photo credit: Chuck Kirman/Ventura County Star

A Santa Barbara school board showdown 6 MIN, 27 SEC

Eight people are running for two open seats on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board. The race caps off a tumultuous year for the board and Superintendent Cary Matsuoka.

Guests:
Jerry Roberts, Host of “Newsmakers with Jerry Roberts”

More:
Live from SB! It's the School Board 8 (or 7)

Engineers call aging Ventura levee unstable 6 MIN, 57 SEC

In Ventura sits a 2-and-a-half mile levee built in 1948. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says without rehabilitation, it could breach or collapse entirely.

Guests:
Arlene Martinez, Reporter at Ventura County Star (@avmartinez)

More:
Aging levee along Ventura River needs upgrades to protect life, property

The Volkswagen scandal has ties to the Central Coast 8 MIN, 15 SEC

Three years ago, the U.S. Federal Government announced Volkswagen was knowingly selling highly polluting cars to the public. The German car company admitted that about 11 million diesel cars worldwide, including about 100 in the Santa Barbara region were fitted with a software in the engine that could detect when the cars were being tested and change their performance in order to improve results. A new documentary takes a deep dive into the scandal and the role California and Santa Barbara played in uncovering it.


Teaser: "Backfired: When VW Lied to America" from Media Policy Center on Vimeo.

Guests:
Dale Bell, Filmmaker, Backfired: When Volkswagen Lied to America

Former Congresswoman Lois Capps on faith, tragedy and a divisive democracy 8 MIN, 20 SEC

In 1996, Walter Capps won a seat in US House of Representatives. Less than a year later, he suffered a massive heart attack and died in his wife's arms. Lois Capps, a retired school nurse, decided a few days later to run for her husband's seat, which began her eight-term career in Congress, representing the Central Coast and advocating progressive causes. All of this is recorded in her new book.

Guests:
Lois Capps, House of Representatives (D-CA) (@RepLoisCapps)

Keeping Faith in Congress

Lois Capps

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

