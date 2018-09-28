The VR-1 levee system, as seen from the bridge on Main Street in Ventura, extends inland 2.65 miles from the ocean. Photo credit: Chuck Kirman/Ventura County Star
An aging Ventura levee at risk of collapse
The race for two open seats on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board is heating up. Engineers say an aging levee in Ventura could put thousands of homes at risk. A new documentary connects the dots between the 2015 Volkswagen scandal and the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill. Lois Capps opens up about her time in Congress and how she relied on her faith to get her through two family tragedies.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Eight people are running for two open seats on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board. The race caps off a tumultuous year for the board and Superintendent Cary Matsuoka.
Guests:
Jerry Roberts, Host of “Newsmakers with Jerry Roberts”
In Ventura sits a 2-and-a-half mile levee built in 1948. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says without rehabilitation, it could breach or collapse entirely.
Guests:
Arlene Martinez, Reporter at Ventura County Star (@avmartinez)
More:
Aging levee along Ventura River needs upgrades to protect life, property
Three years ago, the U.S. Federal Government announced Volkswagen was knowingly selling highly polluting cars to the public. The German car company admitted that about 11 million diesel cars worldwide, including about 100 in the Santa Barbara region were fitted with a software in the engine that could detect when the cars were being tested and change their performance in order to improve results. A new documentary takes a deep dive into the scandal and the role California and Santa Barbara played in uncovering it.
Teaser: "Backfired: When VW Lied to America" from Media Policy Center on Vimeo.
Guests:
Dale Bell, Filmmaker, Backfired: When Volkswagen Lied to America
In 1996, Walter Capps won a seat in US House of Representatives. Less than a year later, he suffered a massive heart attack and died in his wife's arms. Lois Capps, a retired school nurse, decided a few days later to run for her husband's seat, which began her eight-term career in Congress, representing the Central Coast and advocating progressive causes. All of this is recorded in her new book.
Guests:
Lois Capps, House of Representatives (D-CA) (@RepLoisCapps)
Lois Capps
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From The 805
Valley Fever is spreading, and climate change may be to blame Cases of Valley Fever are spiking along the Central Coast. If Governor Jerry Brown wants to decrease the state’s carbon footprint, why is he approving new onshore oil drilling? A journalist tours a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley owned by McDonald’s tycoon Ray Kroc. And starting next year, female surfers will earn the same amount of prize money as male surfers.
How to fill Santa Barbara’s emptying main street A third of the storefronts along downtown State Street in Santa Barbara sit vacant, and the city is trying to change that. Park officials in the Santa Monica Mountains say four new mountain lion kittens are a product of inbreeding. Latinos in Santa Barbara are speaking out about evictions, rent increases, and lackluster landlords. And a new storytelling workshop open to the community begins next week.
A clean sweep of riverside homeless encampments in Lompoc Police officials in Lompoc are kicking homeless people out of an encampment along the Santa Ynez river. A local entrepreneur says his product reduces the risk of shark attacks. The United Farm Workers labor organization has a new female president. And legal warfare is about to break out in Santa Barbara over three recreational marijuana dispensaries that got the green light earlier this summer.
Tea parties, skateboarders and wildfires: The story of Montecito’s Mar y Cel California may become the first state to require large companies to have women on their boards. An economics professor from UCSB says we should prepare for a future with no physical cash. A new cookbook tells the story of one successful Funk Zone restaurant. And we tour Mar y Cel, also known as the Tea Gardens, to learn about the history and future of this mysterious property in Montecito.