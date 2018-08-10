At the Santa Barbara Bowl, a community concert of world-class proportions.

This Saturday, LA Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel will lead students from the Music Academy of the West and the LA Master Chorale in Mahler’s Symphony Number 2, the “Resurrection," at the Santa Barbara Bowl. The sold-out community concert was created to spread a redemptive message of hope after this winter’s fire and mudslide, with thousands of local residents attending for $10 or less.



Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic