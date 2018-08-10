ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
805

THE<br>805THE<br>805

At the Santa Barbara Bowl, a community concert of world-class proportions.

This Saturday, LA Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel will lead students from the Music Academy of the West and the LA Master Chorale in Mahler’s Symphony Number 2, the “Resurrection," at the Santa Barbara Bowl. As wildfires continue to rage throughout the state, Southern California’s biggest utility company is taking steps to make sure it doesn’t start a future fire. And, a look at whether fuel breaks work to stop blazes, plus other top local stories of the week, including a cascarone controversy during Fiesta.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 17, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

At the Santa Barbara Bowl, a community concert of world-class proportions 8 MIN, 35 SEC

This Saturday, LA Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel will lead students from the Music Academy of the West and the LA Master Chorale in Mahler’s Symphony Number 2, the “Resurrection," at the Santa Barbara Bowl. The sold-out community concert was created to spread a redemptive message of hope after this winter’s fire and mudslide, with thousands of local residents attending for $10 or less.


Conductor Gustavo Dudamel and students from the Music Academy of the
West rehearse Mahler's Symphony Number 2, known as the Resurrection Symphony.

Guests:
Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic (@GustavoDudamel)

Utility companies may cut your power to prevent the next wildfire 9 MIN, 15 SEC

As wildfires continue to rage throughout the state, Southern California’s biggest utility company is taking steps to make sure it doesn’t start a future fire. Southern California Edison says it’s replacing wooden power poles with ones made from less flammable materials, setting up weather stations to better monitor conditions and preparing to preemptively shut off power to certain customers as a last resort.

Guests:
Bill Chiu, Southern California Edison

More:
Increased wildfire risk in the face of climate change

Fiesta's cascarón controversy and other local news of the week 12 MIN, 35 SEC

Two local reporters talk whether or not fuel breaks successfully slow down fires and other top local stories of the week, including a cascarone controversy during Fiesta.

Guests:
Josh Molina, Noozhawk (@JECMolina)
Melinda Burns, freelance reporter

More:
Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta Weekend Mostly Calm, Despite Cascarone Controversy

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The 805

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed