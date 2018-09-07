A vacant storefront on State Street in Santa Barbara. Photo credit: Joshua Molina/Noozhawk.
How to fill Santa Barbara’s emptying main street
A third of the storefronts along downtown State Street in Santa Barbara sit vacant, and the city is trying to change that. Park officials in the Santa Monica Mountains say four new mountain lion kittens are a product of inbreeding. Latinos in Santa Barbara are speaking out about evictions, rent increases, and lackluster landlords. And a new storytelling workshop open to the community begins next week.
Business owners, landlords and city officials came together earlier this week to discuss the future of Santa Barbara’s main shopping thoroughfare. About a third of the storefronts along downtown State Street are vacant. Some people blame exorbitant rents. Others say homeless people and online sales are driving away shoppers. We take a look at some possible solutions.
Peter Rupert, UCSB Economic Forecast (@SBEFP)
Fate of State Street discussed at UCSB Economic Forecast event in Santa Barbara
The National Park Service says they recently found four Mountain Lion kittens in a remote stretch of the Santa Monica Mountains. And while the kittens very cute, park officials say they are a product of inbreeding, which can result in genetic abnormalities. Scientists say this problem of inbreeding could get even worse as habits become increasingly threatened by highways and other human development.
Seth Riley, National Park Service, Santa Monica
A cuddly discovery in the Santa Monica Mountains: Four mountain lion kittens
This week at the Santa Barbara Public Library, about 90 people gathered to speak out about the struggles facing low-income renters in the city. Most of them were Latino. They spoke about getting evicted, rent increases and dealing with landlords who refuse to address maintenance requests. They also came to learn about their rights.
Blanca Garcia, reporter, Santa Barbara Independent
The Community Arts Workshop is beginning to work on a new production. Cuentos del Pueblo, or Stories of the Town, will feature community members using art to tell their own stories about living in Santa Barbara.
Joseph Velasco teaches at Santa Barbara High School and will lead the storytelling workshops. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
Joseph Velasco, teacher at Santa Barbara High School
Community Arts Workshop Invites Santa Barbara Residents to Tell Their Stories in Next Production
Jonathan Bastian
Kathryn Barnes
