Valley Fever is spreading, and climate change may be to blame
Cases of Valley Fever are spiking along the Central Coast. If Governor Jerry Brown wants to decrease the state’s carbon footprint, why is he approving new onshore oil drilling? A journalist tours a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley owned by McDonald’s tycoon Ray Kroc. And starting next year, female surfers will earn the same amount of prize money as male surfers.
The disease known as Valley Fever is usually associated with farmworkers in the Central Valley, but now it’s spreading to the Central Coast. More people were diagnosed in Ventura and Santa Barbara between January and July of this year than all of last year.
Kathleen Reddington, Freelance reporter
As thousands of world leaders gathered for the Climate Action Summit in San Francisco last week, hundreds of environmental activists protested outside. They criticize Governor Jerry Brown for touting renewable energy but continuing to approve new onshore oil development permits. We take a look at the state agency responsible for issuing those permits and regulating the oil industry.
Kate Wheeling, Pacific Standard
You may know that the Egg McMuffin was invented in Santa Barbara, but did you know McDonald’s tycoon Ray Kroc owned a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley? The so-called J & R Double Arch Ranch was the home base for parties, food experiments, and, strangely, health conferences.
A remnant of the Kroc days is still visible on a signpost on Happy Canyon Road: A small, metal set of golden arches. Photo credit: Lisa Napoli
Lisa Napoli, KCRW arts reporter and producer (@lisanapoli)
Starting next year, the World Surf League will give equal prize money to male and female athletes in all of its events. Announced by the organization this month, the change will close a significant gender pay gap.
Lakey Peterson, Surfer (@LakeyPeterson)
Equal Pay For Equal Shreds: World Surf League Will Award Same Prizes To Men And Women
Jonathan Bastian
Kathryn Barnes
