Director Matt Tyrnauer on ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’

Filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer was naturally intrigued when he first heard whispers about Scotty Bowers--who served as a Marine during World War II and then became the pimp to the stars, arranging gay liaisons out of a Hollywood gas station. Bowers was said to number Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor among his clients. When Tyrnauer learned that Bowers was not only alive but still spry in his nineties, he made him the subject of his latest film. Tyrnauer tells us about making his doc and why he wants ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’ to be more than a lurid tell-all.