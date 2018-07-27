ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
BUSINESS

THE<br>BUSINESSTHE<br>BUSINESS

Director Matt Tyrnauer on ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’

A new documentary explores the incredible life of 95-year-old Scotty Bowers--a prolific pansexual pimp to the stars. Bowers says he set up liaisons for celebrities from Cary Grant to Rock Hudson to J. Edgar Hoover--all from his base in a gas station on Hollywood Boulevard. Director Matt Tyrnauer tells us about his film, ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood.’

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 30, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer was naturally intrigued when he first heard whispers about Scotty Bowers--who served as a Marine during World War II and then became the pimp to the stars, arranging gay liaisons out of a Hollywood gas station. Bowers was said to number Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor among his clients. When Tyrnauer learned that Bowers was not only alive but still spry in his nineties, he made him the subject of his latest film. Tyrnauer tells us about making his doc and why he wants ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’ to be more than a lurid tell-all.

Hollywood news banter 6 MIN, 29 SEC

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Director Matt Tyrnauer on ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’ 20 MIN, 43 SEC

The new documentary ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’ profiles Scotty Bowers--a good-looking Marine from the midwest who made his way to LA after World War II, and went to work at the Richfield gas station on the corner of Hollywood and Van Ness.

Today, it’s a fire station, but in the 1940’s and 50’s Richfield was the place to go for a discreet, same-sex liaison. Scotty Bowers was the person to arrange it or provide services himself.

Now 95 years old, Bowers names Hollywood legends among his clients: Charles Laughton, Cole Porter, Cary Grant,  Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn--all people whose careers depended on maintaining a heterosexual public image.  

‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’ was directed by Matt Tyrnauer, who has also made the documentaries ‘Valentino: The Last Emperor’ and ‘Studio 54.’ He tells us about being introduced to Bowers by Gore Vidal, and discusses the larger story he hopes to tell in his film.  

Guests:
Matt Tyrnauer, Producer and director, 'Valentino: The Last Emperor'

CREDITS

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Business

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why Araceli Argueta is a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, but she still doesn’t consider herself an L.A. native. At least, not in the traditional sense of the word.… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’
For The Curious Blog

LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’ KCRW listener Araceli Argueta wanted to know more about the history of Los Angeles’ indigenous people and submitted this question to Curious Coast. “What Native Tribes’ lands are we on?… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference
For The Curious Blog

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for a summit today in in Helsinki, Finland. This is the first stand-alone summit between the two leaders, and comes just… Read More

Jul 16, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed