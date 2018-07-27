Filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer was naturally intrigued when he first heard whispers about Scotty Bowers--who served as a Marine during World War II and then became the pimp to the stars, arranging gay liaisons out of a Hollywood gas station. Bowers was said to number Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor among his clients. When Tyrnauer learned that Bowers was not only alive but still spry in his nineties, he made him the subject of his latest film. Tyrnauer tells us about making his doc and why he wants ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’ to be more than a lurid tell-all.
Director Matt Tyrnauer on ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’
A new documentary explores the incredible life of 95-year-old Scotty Bowers--a prolific pansexual pimp to the stars. Bowers says he set up liaisons for celebrities from Cary Grant to Rock Hudson to J. Edgar Hoover--all from his base in a gas station on Hollywood Boulevard. Director Matt Tyrnauer tells us about his film, ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood.’
FROM THIS EPISODE
- Did Disney jump the gun on firing James Gunn? The company fired Gunn after a right-wing writer resurfaced some years-old tweets of distasteful jokes. Gunn, who directed the first two extremely successful 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies, was fired without warning, yet Disney is the same company that hired Roseanne Barr even though she had much more recent inappropriate tweets.
- In other firing news, Amy Powell was let go as the president of TV at Paramount over making racially inappropriate comments on a call. The situation is murky however, as Paramount's official line is that she was fired for lying about making the statements to her boss.
- After an internal investigation by AMC, Chris Hardwick will be returning to host 'The Talking Dead.' His ex-girlfriend had accused him of sexual assault and emotional abuse.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
The new documentary ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’ profiles Scotty Bowers--a good-looking Marine from the midwest who made his way to LA after World War II, and went to work at the Richfield gas station on the corner of Hollywood and Van Ness.
Today, it’s a fire station, but in the 1940’s and 50’s Richfield was the place to go for a discreet, same-sex liaison. Scotty Bowers was the person to arrange it or provide services himself.
Now 95 years old, Bowers names Hollywood legends among his clients: Charles Laughton, Cole Porter, Cary Grant, Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn--all people whose careers depended on maintaining a heterosexual public image.
‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’ was directed by Matt Tyrnauer, who has also made the documentaries ‘Valentino: The Last Emperor’ and ‘Studio 54.’ He tells us about being introduced to Bowers by Gore Vidal, and discusses the larger story he hopes to tell in his film.
Guests:
Matt Tyrnauer, Producer and director, 'Valentino: The Last Emperor'
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
