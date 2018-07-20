ON AIR
Marti Noxon on ‘Dietland,’ ‘Sharp Objects’ & the power dynamics of TV

As showrunner Marti Noxon was preparing to film her new series ‘Dietland’ on AMC, a former colleague from another AMC show, ‘Mad Men,’ accused series creator Matthew Weiner of sexually harassing her. Noxon decided to make a statement in support of the writer, Kater Gordon. Noxon tells us why she felt the need to speak up and talks about her two new series-- ‘Dietland' and ‘Sharp Objects.’

Jul 16, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

When Marti Noxon’s former colleague on AMC’s ‘Mad Men,’ Kater Gordon, accused series creator Matthew Weiner of sexual harassment, Noxon decided to speak out on Gordon’s behalf. It was a bold move as even then, Noxon was preparing to film her new series ‘Dietland’ for AMC. Whatever blowback might have come, ‘Dietland’ is now airing on the cable channel, and meanwhile, Noxon has another new series, ‘Sharp Objects,’ on HBO. She tells us how she went from spending years as the number two person on TV shows, to running the show--or shows--herself.

Hollywood news banter 5 MIN, 20 SEC

 

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Showrunner Marti Noxon on ‘Dietland’ and ‘Sharp Objects’ 21 MIN, 45 SEC

In the new AMC series ‘Dietland,’ Joy Nash plays Plum Kettle, a ghostwriter who spends her days responding to letters to the editor of a teen fashion magazine. Plum’s goal is to save enough money for weight-reduction surgery.

She also dreams of writing articles that would actually get her a byline, but in the pilot episode, her boss, played by Julianna Margulies, tells her there's just not enough time for her to take on any more work.

Plum eventually finds time for lots of things, including joining a revolution that may or may not be killing men who are sexual abusers.

‘Dietland’ was created by Marti Noxon, who’s been writing for TV, and some movies, for 20 years. She got her break on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’--where she started as a writer on season 2 and became showrunner in season 6. She also created ‘Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce’ on Bravo and co-created ‘UnReal’ on Lifetime.


Noxon is having a busy year--in addition to ‘Dietland,’ she has the new HBO series ‘Sharp Objects’--based on a Gillian Flynn novel of the same name. Amy Adams plays Camille Preaker, a reporter who goes back to her small Missouri hometown to investigate a series of murders.

It’s soon clear that camille has some kind of dark history at home, and that her relationship with her mother--played by patricia clarkson--is a chilly one.

When we sat down with Noxon, we started by talking about how one even handles working on two shows at once. We also talked about her decision to speak out in support of Kater Gordon. Plus, putting an end to the genius myth.

Guests:
Marti Noxon, TV writer and producer (@martinoxon)

CREDITS

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

