When Marti Noxon’s former colleague on AMC’s ‘Mad Men,’ Kater Gordon, accused series creator Matthew Weiner of sexual harassment, Noxon decided to speak out on Gordon’s behalf. It was a bold move as even then, Noxon was preparing to film her new series ‘Dietland’ for AMC. Whatever blowback might have come, ‘Dietland’ is now airing on the cable channel, and meanwhile, Noxon has another new series, ‘Sharp Objects,’ on HBO. She tells us how she went from spending years as the number two person on TV shows, to running the show--or shows--herself.
Marti Noxon on ‘Dietland,’ ‘Sharp Objects’ & the power dynamics of TV
As showrunner Marti Noxon was preparing to film her new series ‘Dietland’ on AMC, a former colleague from another AMC show, ‘Mad Men,’ accused series creator Matthew Weiner of sexually harassing her. Noxon decided to make a statement in support of the writer, Kater Gordon. Noxon tells us why she felt the need to speak up and talks about her two new series-- ‘Dietland' and ‘Sharp Objects.’
FROM THIS EPISODE
- Comcast withdraws its bid for 21st Century Fox, leaving Disney as the likely owner of a valuable chunk of the media empire.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group’s bid to buy Tribune Media is held up by the Federal Communications Commission, with FCC chairman Ajit Pai saying he has “serious concerns” about the deal as it stands now. The FCC’s move could ultimately help Fox News, who is a competitor with right-leaning Sinclair’s local stations.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
In the new AMC series ‘Dietland,’ Joy Nash plays Plum Kettle, a ghostwriter who spends her days responding to letters to the editor of a teen fashion magazine. Plum’s goal is to save enough money for weight-reduction surgery.
She also dreams of writing articles that would actually get her a byline, but in the pilot episode, her boss, played by Julianna Margulies, tells her there's just not enough time for her to take on any more work.
Plum eventually finds time for lots of things, including joining a revolution that may or may not be killing men who are sexual abusers.
‘Dietland’ was created by Marti Noxon, who’s been writing for TV, and some movies, for 20 years. She got her break on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’--where she started as a writer on season 2 and became showrunner in season 6. She also created ‘Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce’ on Bravo and co-created ‘UnReal’ on Lifetime.
Noxon is having a busy year--in addition to ‘Dietland,’ she has the new HBO series ‘Sharp Objects’--based on a Gillian Flynn novel of the same name. Amy Adams plays Camille Preaker, a reporter who goes back to her small Missouri hometown to investigate a series of murders.
It’s soon clear that camille has some kind of dark history at home, and that her relationship with her mother--played by patricia clarkson--is a chilly one.
When we sat down with Noxon, we started by talking about how one even handles working on two shows at once. We also talked about her decision to speak out in support of Kater Gordon. Plus, putting an end to the genius myth.
Guests:
Marti Noxon, TV writer and producer (@martinoxon)
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
Revisiting 'Blockers' director Kay Cannon ‘Blockers ’is comedy writer Kay Cannon’s directorial debut. When she was hired for the project, she had some work to do on a script about girls, written by a bunch of guys. 'Blockers' is now out on DVD, and we're revisiting our conversation with Cannon. She tells us how she made ‘Blockers’ funnier and more feminist.
For ‘Leave No Trace,’ director Debra Granik goes into the woods Debra Granik’s new movie, ‘Leave No Trace’ follows a father and daughter living completely off the grid, in the woods. Granik could have cast a big name to play the daughter, and perhaps gotten a bigger budget, but she says that’s not how her style of filmmaking works. Instead, she went with an unknown teenager from New Zealand.
Showrunner Courtney Kemp on ‘Power,’ the most-watched series on Starz Courtney Kemp, creator of the Starz drama ‘Power,’ is one of the few women of color running her own TV show. With the push for increased diversity in the industry, Kemp says it’s easier for networks to open their wallets than their hearts. As 'Power' returns for a 5th season, Kemp gets real about being a parent and a showrunner, and how she wishes her series had been marketed differently in earlier seasons.
Tim Wardle on making the twist-filled ‘Three Identical Strangers’ Tim Wardle was working at a production company in London when he first heard about identical triplets separated at birth in the 1960’s and adopted by three different families. The brothers knew nothing of each other’s existence until they were reunited by chance at age 19. Wardle talks to Matt Holzman about how he got to make the crazy story told in his new documentary ‘Three Identical Strangers.’
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why Araceli Argueta is a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, but she still doesn’t consider herself an L.A. native. At least, not in the traditional sense of the word.… Read More
LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’ KCRW listener Araceli Argueta wanted to know more about the history of Los Angeles’ indigenous people and submitted this question to Curious Coast. “What Native Tribes’ lands are we on?… Read More