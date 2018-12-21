When Oscar-winning director Paweł Pawlikowski was thinking about making a black-and-white film loosely based on the tumultuous marriage of his Polish parents, he ran the idea by his friend, fellow Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron. Now both Pawlikowski and Cuaron have black-and-white films about their families in the awards race. Pawlikowski tells us about making ‘Cold War’ with no set script, editing on the fly, and sometimes shooting scenes over and over. And over. He also shares why he moved back to Poland after many years away and why he, unlike his friend Cuaron, would not make a movie for Netflix.
Paweł Pawlikowski on 'Cold War,' a personal, Polish love story
From this Episode:
Hollywood news banter
Tucker Carlson doubles-down on his anti-immigrant stance , and advertisers continue to flee his show. Multiple cast and crew members allege major problems on the set...
8 min, 3 sec
Credits
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker