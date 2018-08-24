ON AIR
‘Searching’ star John Cho and director Aneesh Chaganty

When John Cho got an offer to star in the new movie ‘Searching,’ a thriller set entirely on computer screens, he didn’t have to search for an answer: it was no. Cho explains his initial hesitations about the digital drama, and first-time feature director Aneesh Chaganty tells us how he convinced his dream lead to swipe right on ‘Searching.’

Aug 27, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

In the new movie ‘Searching’--which is set entirely on computer screens--John Cho plays David Kim, a father desperate to find his missing teenage daughter. Incredibly, it’s the first time an Asian-American actor has headlined a mainstream Hollywood thriller.

Director and co-writer Aneesh Chaganty wrote the part of David Kim specifically with Cho in mind, but the fact that he’s Korean-American isn’t a big deal to the plot, and that’s what Cho likes about the role. Cho and Chaganty talk about the making of ‘Searching’--from a little movie no one cared about to a worldwide studio release.


Hollywood news banter 5 MIN

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

John Cho and Aneesh Chaganty on ‘Searching’ 5 MIN

In the new movie ‘Searching,’ John Cho plays David Kim, a father desperate to find his teenage daughter after she fails to return home from a high school study group one night.

What makes ‘Searching’ stand out from every other child-in-peril thriller is the way the drama is presented. The entire story unfolds on a computer screen--populated with emails, video chats, texts and tweets.

With no clue where his daughter Margot might have gone, David starts reaching out to her Facebook friends. He quickly learns that maybe he doesn’t know Margot as well as he thought--and that her online friendships don’t necessarily extend into real life.

The director and co-writer of ‘Searching’ is Aneesh Chaganty, who first came to the attention of the filmmaking world with a 2014 commercial he made for Google Glass. 

For his first feature, Changanty had one dream lead in mind: John Cho. Cho has been acting for more than 20 years. It was  1999 when his character in ‘American Pie’ first graced us with the term MILF. More recently you may know him as Sulu in the new Star Trek movies.

When Cho and Changanty and joined Kim Masters in the studio, they started by talking about another one of Cho’s iconic roles--Harold from ‘Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.’ They also discussed the 2016 meme #StarringJohnCho. Two years later, there really is a big, mainstream movie starring John Cho--making him the first Asian American to headline a Hollywood thriller.

Guests:
John Cho, film and television actor (@JohnTheCho)
Aneesh Chaganty, Director (@aneeshchaganty)

CREDITS

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

