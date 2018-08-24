In the new movie ‘Searching’--which is set entirely on computer screens--John Cho plays David Kim, a father desperate to find his missing teenage daughter. Incredibly, it’s the first time an Asian-American actor has headlined a mainstream Hollywood thriller.
Director and co-writer Aneesh Chaganty wrote the part of David Kim specifically with Cho in mind, but the fact that he’s Korean-American isn’t a big deal to the plot, and that’s what Cho likes about the role. Cho and Chaganty talk about the making of ‘Searching’--from a little movie no one cared about to a worldwide studio release.
‘Searching’ star John Cho and director Aneesh Chaganty
When John Cho got an offer to star in the new movie ‘Searching,’ a thriller set entirely on computer screens, he didn’t have to search for an answer: it was no. Cho explains his initial hesitations about the digital drama, and first-time feature director Aneesh Chaganty tells us how he convinced his dream lead to swipe right on ‘Searching.’
FROM THIS EPISODE
In the new movie ‘Searching’--which is set entirely on computer screens--John Cho plays David Kim, a father desperate to find his missing teenage daughter. Incredibly, it’s the first time an Asian-American actor has headlined a mainstream Hollywood thriller.
- Fall film festival season begins next week in Venice, and with it, Netflix will try to position itself as an awards-contender for movies.
- The final season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is not just the end of a show, but the end of an era in broadcast sitcoms.
- Also premiering at this year’s fall film festivals? Television. Amazon’s drama ‘Homecoming,’ starring Julia Roberts, will debut at Toronto.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
In the new movie ‘Searching,’ John Cho plays David Kim, a father desperate to find his teenage daughter after she fails to return home from a high school study group one night.
What makes ‘Searching’ stand out from every other child-in-peril thriller is the way the drama is presented. The entire story unfolds on a computer screen--populated with emails, video chats, texts and tweets.
With no clue where his daughter Margot might have gone, David starts reaching out to her Facebook friends. He quickly learns that maybe he doesn’t know Margot as well as he thought--and that her online friendships don’t necessarily extend into real life.
The director and co-writer of ‘Searching’ is Aneesh Chaganty, who first came to the attention of the filmmaking world with a 2014 commercial he made for Google Glass.
For his first feature, Changanty had one dream lead in mind: John Cho. Cho has been acting for more than 20 years. It was 1999 when his character in ‘American Pie’ first graced us with the term MILF. More recently you may know him as Sulu in the new Star Trek movies.
When Cho and Changanty and joined Kim Masters in the studio, they started by talking about another one of Cho’s iconic roles--Harold from ‘Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.’ They also discussed the 2016 meme #StarringJohnCho. Two years later, there really is a big, mainstream movie starring John Cho--making him the first Asian American to headline a Hollywood thriller.
Guests:
John Cho, film and television actor (@JohnTheCho)
Aneesh Chaganty, Director (@aneeshchaganty)
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
Bing Liu on his coming-of-age documentary, ‘Minding the Gap’ Growing up in Rockford, Illinois--a city outside Chicago that’s seen better days--Bing Liu was obsessed with making skateboarding videos. Over the course of more than a decade, one of those mini-movies morphed into a feature-length documentary. ‘Minding the Gap’ uses 12 years worth of verite footage to tell the story of 3 young men--Zack, Keier, and Liu himself, each coming of age in the shadow of abuse.
Jon M. Chu and Kevin Kwan on the crazy gamble of 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan and director Jon M. Chu passionately wanted the movie version of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ to play in theaters. So they turned down a huge offer from Netflix and took their chances with Warner Brothers. Chu and Kwan talk about what they did for love when they made the first major studio movie to feature an all Asian cast in years.
Director Desiree Akhavan on ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ After her first feature premiered at Sundance to strong reviews, director Desiree Akhavan thought finding money to make a second film would be a snap. But after striking out in LA, Akhavan’s quest to make another project ultimately landed her in London. She tells us why she thinks the Brits are more open to her ideas, and talks about her newest film, ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post.’
Banter update: CBS CEO Leslie Moonves accused of sexual misconduct in New Yorker exposé Late on Friday afternoon, a New Yorker investigation by Ronan Farrow dropped, revealing accusations of misconduct against Leslie Moonves by six women. The CBS board met on Monday and announced that Moonves would remain at work while the board works to hire outside counsel to conduct an investigation.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The dirtiest spot on an airplane, and tips for staying healthy onboard Airlines are looking into new wellness programs for ultra-long nonstop flights, including changing menus to promote hydration. Singapore Airlines is considering healthier, lower calorie options, and substituting starchy potatoes with… Read More
Tea parties, skateboarders and wildfires: The story of Montecito’s Mar y Cel Atop a hill in Montecito above East Mountain Drive sits a single stone wall with three archways. It’s been there for over a century, and has weathered decadent parties, rebellious… Read More