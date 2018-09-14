Showrunner Carlton Cuse talks to Indiewire’s Michael Schneider about the post-‘Lost’ years, how he ended up working on three shows at once, and about the development of the very expensive new Amazon show, ‘Jack Ryan.’ The series takes the fictional CIA superagent from books and movies to television for the first time. Cuse also fills us in on what’s happening with his adaptation of ‘Locke & Key’ and what he hopes to do under his new deal with ABC.
Showrunner Carlton Cuse on ‘Jack Ryan’ and life after ‘Lost’
Writer-producer Carlton Cuse devoted six years of his life to the ABC megahit 'Lost.' When the show ended, he realized he'd have to figure out what to do next. Now showrunner of Amazon’s new 'Jack Ryan' series, Cuse talks about life after 'Lost' and why it took three-and-a-half years and many millions of dollars to bring the renowned Tom Clancy character to television for the first time.
A stunning week of news at CBS:
- Les Moonves is out, and it turns out he was not entirely truthful with his board of directors over the past several months.
- Among the allegations against Moonves, especially chilling is an encounter he had with a doctor.
- Jeff Fager is out as the head of ‘60 Minutes.’ Though he was also mentioned in Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker pieces as creating a toxic culture at the flagship news show, he was actually terminated for sending threatening texts to a CBS reporter looking in allegations against him.
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
This week, we’re listening to a conversation between Michael Schneider, co-host of KCRW’s Screengrab and showrunner Carlton Cuse, co-creator of the new Amazon series ‘Jack Ryan.’
John Krasinski stars in this new take--a prequel, of sorts--on the storied CIA agent created by author Tom Clancy. Cuse talks about the long development process for the show, working under regime changes at both Amazon and Paramount TV, and convincing everybody that casting Jim from ‘The Office’ was the right call.
Cuse and his ‘Jack Ryan’ co-creator Graham Roland are already hard at work on season 2 of the series, which will move much of the action to Colombia.
That’s not the only top secret mission Cuse is juggling at the moment--he tells us about the status of the long-awaited ‘Locke & Key’ and what kinds of things he might be working on for the forthcoming Disney streaming service.
And we couldn’t chat with Cuse without a little ‘Lost’ talk. While he tells us a ‘Lost’ reunion made by him and Damon Lindelof isn’t in the cards, he’s open to someone else’s interpretation with other characters. And as for working with Lindelof on another future project? He hopes it can happen one day.
Carlton Cuse, showrunner, writer, co-creator of ‘Lost,’ ‘and ‘Jack Ryan’
Hosts:
Kim Masters
Michael Schneider
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
