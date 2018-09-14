ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
BUSINESS

THE<br>BUSINESSTHE<br>BUSINESS

Showrunner Carlton Cuse on ‘Jack Ryan’ and life after ‘Lost’

Writer-producer Carlton Cuse devoted six years of his life to the ABC megahit 'Lost.' When the show ended, he realized he'd have to figure out what to do next. Now showrunner of Amazon’s new 'Jack Ryan' series, Cuse talks about life after 'Lost' and why it took three-and-a-half years and many millions of dollars to bring the renowned Tom Clancy character to television for the first time.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 17, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Showrunner Carlton Cuse talks to Indiewire’s Michael Schneider about the post-‘Lost’ years, how he ended up working on three shows at once, and about the development of the very expensive new Amazon show, ‘Jack Ryan.’ The series takes the fictional CIA superagent from books and movies to television for the first time. Cuse also fills us in on what’s happening with his adaptation of ‘Locke & Key’ and what he hopes to do under his new deal with ABC.

Hollywood news banter 9 MIN, 41 SEC

A stunning week of news at CBS:

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Carlton Cuse on ‘Jack Ryan’ and other projects 18 MIN, 2 SEC

This week, we’re listening to a conversation between Michael Schneider, co-host of KCRW’s Screengrab and showrunner Carlton Cuse, co-creator of the new Amazon series ‘Jack Ryan.’

John Krasinski stars in this new take--a prequel, of sorts--on the storied CIA agent created by author Tom Clancy. Cuse talks about the long development process for the show, working under regime changes at both Amazon and Paramount TV, and convincing everybody that casting Jim from ‘The Office’ was the right call.

Cuse and his ‘Jack Ryan’ co-creator Graham Roland are already hard at work on season 2 of the series, which will move much of the action to Colombia.

That’s not the only top secret mission Cuse is juggling at the moment--he tells us about the status of the long-awaited ‘Locke & Key’ and what kinds of things he might be working on for the forthcoming Disney streaming service.

And we couldn’t chat with Cuse without a little ‘Lost’ talk. While he tells us a ‘Lost’ reunion made by him and Damon Lindelof isn’t in the cards, he’s open to someone else’s interpretation with other characters. And as for working with Lindelof on another future project? He hopes it can happen one day.

Guests:
Carlton Cuse, showrunner, writer, co-creator of ‘Lost,’ ‘and ‘Jack Ryan’

CREDITS

Hosts:
Kim Masters
Michael Schneider

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Business

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Is your weed tested?
For The Curious Blog

Is your weed tested? When Sam David graduated from Penn State in 2003 he got a typical starting job for an analytical chemist, testing the Boron content of glass. The work suited him. He… Read More

Sep 13, 2018

KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-hour Radio Race winners
For The Curious Blog

KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-hour Radio Race winners The wait is over. We’re proud to announce the winners of KCRW’s 6th annual 24-hour Radio Race. When we released this year’s theme, The New Normal, we encouraged the 250… Read More

Sep 12, 2018

A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless
For The Curious Blog

A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless When Joe Reyes died last month, he was one of hundreds of people who die homeless in Los Angeles every year. Almost 900 people died on the streets last year,… Read More

Sep 07, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed