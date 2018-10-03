ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
DOCUMENT

THE<br>DOCUMENTTHE<br>DOCUMENT

Free Solo

Will the cameras kill Alex Honnold on his free solo climb of El Cap?

Oct 03, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The film “Free Solo” follows world class climber Alex Honnold in his quest to do the unimaginable: Climb Yosemite’s 3,200 foot El Capitan without a rope or any other kind of safety gear. From the moment Alex first told filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin that he had El Capitan in his sights, they had to think long and hard about the effect their cameras could have on this already intensely dangerous attempt.

More info:

Documentary clips in today’s intro:

Guests:
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Director and producer
Jimmy Chin, Director, producer and cinematographer, @jimkchin

CREDITS

Host:
Matt Holzman

Producers:
Matt Holzman
Sara Pellegrini
Mike Schlitt

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Document

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed