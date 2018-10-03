The film “Free Solo” follows world class climber Alex Honnold in his quest to do the unimaginable: Climb Yosemite’s 3,200 foot El Capitan without a rope or any other kind of safety gear. From the moment Alex first told filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin that he had El Capitan in his sights, they had to think long and hard about the effect their cameras could have on this already intensely dangerous attempt.
- Anita: Speaking Truth to Power (2013): Frieda Lee Mock explores the legacy of Anita Hill’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee about allegations of sexual harassment by Clarence Thomas in 1991. (Amazon, iTunes, Kanopy)
- Three Identical Strangers (2018): The unsettling story of three identical triplets who were separated at birth and the dark secret unraveled by their reunion. (Amazon, Googleplay, iTunes)
- The Life and Times of Rosie the Riveter (1980): Connie Field brings together the stories of five women among the multitudes whose working lives were transformed by World War II.