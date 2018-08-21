Return to Rockford

Growing up in Rockford, Illinois, skateboarding was an escape for Bing Liu - it was a way to get out of the house that ultimately led to his career as a cinematographer and filmmaker. In “Minding the Gap,” Bing returned to Rockford to make a documentary about two skateboarders as they navigated their way into young adulthood. But he slowly realized that making sense of it all required reckoning with his own story, and what had made him want to get out of the house to begin with.

