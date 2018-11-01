ON AIR
Low Fidelity

What sounds don’t we hear when we listen? What sounds are discarded in digital processing, whether it’s through hearing aids or mp3s? This week we travel to Scottish lighthouses, professional sound-testing facilities, and animal slaughterhouses to find out. Our guests include animal scientist and autism advocate Temple Grandin and journalist Bella Bathurst, who regained her hearing after twelve years of deafness.

Nov 01, 2018

Temple Grandin, an animal scientist and autism advocate, describes how she uses sound to make cattle slaughterhouses more humane. Journalist Bella Bathurst describes how she lost her hearing while conducting interviews with the last generation of Scottish lighthouse keepers and then how it felt, twelve years later, to regain it. Along the way, we’ll listen deeply to ABBA and the Beach Boys and hear an excerpt from Alex Provan’s experimental essay/soundscape/bildungsroman Measuring Device with Organs, which explores sound connoisseurship and the tones that high-fidelity eliminates as unsavory.

Provan’s work is available as both an LP and MP3 from Triple Canopy.

Produced by Ross Simonini, Matt Frassica, Jason Boog, and Alexander Provan.

Additional music by Science Park.
Image credit: Flickr user Soichi Yokoyama

Andrew Leland

Ross Simonini
Andrew Leland

