Recalling the experimental films of David Lynch or Andrei Tarkovsky, Chris Reynolds’s comic books, newly anthologized as The New World, confound his readers’ expectations at every turn. In these dream-like narratives, Reynolds twists the trope of a space-helmeted comic-book hero into an uncanny figure. Comic-book plotlines, including kidnappings and interplanetary travel, dissipate as the story shifts to focus instead on ominous silences, images of weirdly depopulated cityscapes, and the mysterious appearance of a massive Roman archway. On this episode of the Organist, the artist speaks with the novelist and critic Ed Park. We also hear reflections from the celebrated graphic novelist Seth, who edited and designed this new collection, interwoven with audio adaptations of some of the more beguiling stories from the book.
The New World
Where do speech balloons come from? How does time move from panel to panel? This week we explore the techniques of comic-book storytelling through Chris Reynolds’s graphic series, newly anthologized as The New World. Join us as we travel deep into the artist’s world to find the source of these bizarrely mundane comics’ depth and beauty.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Produced by Angela Shackel and featuring the voices of Chris Reynolds, Seth, Ed Park, Kathryn Borel, Tomos Lewis, Teresa Morrow, and Isabel Sutton. Music by Luca. Sound effects and additional incidental music from freesound.org.
Image credit: Chris Reynolds / New York Review Comics
Host:
Andrew Leland
Producers:
Ross Simonini
Andrew Leland
More From The Organist
Low Fidelity What sounds don’t we hear when we listen? What sounds are discarded in digital processing, whether it’s through hearing aids or mp3s? This week we travel to Scottish lighthouses, professional sound-testing facilities, and animal slaughterhouses to find out. Our guests include animal scientist and autism advocate Temple Grandin and journalist Bella Bathurst, who regained her hearing after twelve years of deafness.
The Blindfold Challenge In his audio diaries recorded while driving cross-country, artist David Wojnarowicz tries to describe how he feels after being diagnosed with AIDS. Writer Sandy Allen translates the autobiography of their schizophrenic uncle, presenting his hallucinations as facts. In the “Blindfold Challenge,” sighted people perform daily tasks while unable to see. Can art—or anything—help us understand a life different from our own?
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires Fires burning throughout Southern California have destroyed homes and forced more than 250,000 to evacuate from parts of Calabasas, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks and Malibu. For information on Ventura County evacuation… Read More
Live California results from NPR Live election results for your state: Get the latest on California’s ballot measures and races for governor, Senate and House. Read More