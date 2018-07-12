ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
ORGANIST

THE<br>ORGANISTTHE<br>ORGANIST

The Voice of God

Actor and writer Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), director Penelope Spheeris (Wayne’s World), and voice-over master Peter Coyote (Ken Burns’ documentaries, including The Vietnam War) describe voices from heaven, hell, and everywhere in between.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 12, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This week we bring you voices from heaven, hell, and everywhere in between. In documentary films, the authoritative “Voice of God” style of narration presents a seemingly omniscient, impartial, deep-voiced male narrator. No one has had more practice with the role than Peter Coyote, best known as the narrator of Ken Burns’ documentaries (The West, The Roosevelts, The National Parks). Here, Coyote gives a master class on the major differences in meaning that arise from tiny shifts in register, pulling a story out of melodrama into an illusion of objectivity.

Ellie Kemper (star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) shares a mysterious sound that’s stayed with her for twenty-three years, and describes a high-school musical performance that changed her life.

Penelope Spheeris is best known as the director of Wayne’s World, but while filming the legendary documentary The Decline of Western Civilization Part III, about homeless L.A. punks, she met her long-time boyfriend SIN, who performs dissonant guitar rock as psychological therapy to exorcise the demons in his mind: “It’s like listening to hell.”

And our host describes his changing relationship to voices and narration as he adapts to his own degenerative blindness.

Finally, we’ll inaugurate a new recurring segment, “The iTunes Library of Babel,” in which we present short excerpts from an infinite Borgesian library of podcasts.

Produced by Myke Dodge Weiskopf, Jenny Ament, Ross Simonini, and Andrew Leland. Library of Babel excerpts produced by Fil Corbitt and Owen Poindexter.

CREDITS

Image of William Blake from The Ancient of Days.

Host:
Andrew Leland

Producers:
Ross Simonini
Andrew Leland

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Organist

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How do you talk to your kids about pot?
For The Curious Blog

How do you talk to your kids about pot? KCRW is looking to speak with people about the conversations they’re having with their kids about marijuana use, now that recreational sales are legal in California. Share your thoughts  … Read More

Jul 10, 2018

Live: President Trump announces his Supreme Court pick
For The Curious Blog

Live: President Trump announces his Supreme Court pick President Trump announces his pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Read More

Jul 09, 2018

The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street
For The Curious Blog

The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street It’s not exactly Game of Thrones, but get ready for an intriguing story of two warring families Read More

Jul 03, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed