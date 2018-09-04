Seasoned television writer and creator Courtney A. Kemp has experienced massive success with her series "Power", alongside star and executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Today on The Treatment, Kemp discusses teasers for the upcoming Season 6 and how she follows Shakespeare and tried-and-true hero archetypes as inspiration for her characters.
Photo courtesy of Courtesy Starz Entertainment, LLC.
Courtney A. Kemp: "Power’’
"Power" creator Courtney A. Kemp discusses plot twists in season 6 of the hit series.
Courtney Kemp, Showrunner, 'Power', @CourtneyKemp
Elvis Mitchell
Blake Veit
