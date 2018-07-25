In “Blindspotting”, Oakland natives and stars Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal pulled much inspiration from each of their pasts, creating a film unique to them. Writer of the film and theatre actor Diggs penned this love letter to Oakland and joined forces with friend and acclaimed slam-poet Rafael Casal for this tale of two friends coming of age in a multitude of ways. Today on The Treatment, Diggs and Casal discuss the rapidly changing landscape of Oakland and how the city shaped their individual lives and creativity.
Daveed Diggs & Rafael Casal: ‘Blindspotting’
Stars of ‘Blindspotting’ Daveed Diggs & Rafael Casal discuss their love letter to Oakland.
Elvis Mitchell
Blake Veit
