As Monty Python's Eric Idle nears the 50th anniversary of his Flying Circus comedy group, he reflects on the successes and iconic pop culture moments he's been involved in. Today on The Treatment, Idle shares the thought process behind his book Always Look on the Bright Side of Life: A Sortabiography and how The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and other British rockers made Monty Python's creative visions real.
Eric Idle: 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life: A Sortabiography'
Credits
Guest:
Eric Idle - Comedian, actor, writer, member of Monty Python - @EricIdle
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producer:
Blake Veit