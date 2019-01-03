ON AIR
Eric Idle: 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life: A Sortabiography'

Hosted by  • 

As Monty Python's Eric Idle nears the 50th anniversary of his Flying Circus comedy group, he reflects on the successes and iconic pop culture moments he's been involved in. Today on The Treatment, Idle shares the thought process behind his book Always Look on the Bright Side of Life: A Sortabiography and how The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and other British rockers made Monty Python's creative visions real.

Credits

Guest:
Eric Idle - Comedian, actor, writer, member of Monty Python - @EricIdle

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producer:
Blake Veit

