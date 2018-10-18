ON AIR
Eric Roth: "A Star Is Born’’

Screenwriter Eric Roth adapts a story of music and heartbreak in "A Star Is Born".

Oct 19, 2018

"A Star is Born" screenwriter Eric Roth has had a lengthy career, winning an Oscar for his "Forrest Gump" screenplay and co-writing films like "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close". Today on The Treatment, he discusses collaborating closely with Bradley Cooper in his adaptation of the film and explores his level of sadness present in many of his characters and stories.

Elvis Mitchell

Blake Veit

