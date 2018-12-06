Jack Black & Kyle Gass: "Tenacious D: Post-Apocalypto’’

The Treatment

Comedy-rock duo Tenacious D has been rocking since the '90s. Combining their respective loves for metal music, acting and comedy, Jack Black and Kyle Gass have brought their talents to both record and screen, ultimately starring in the cult classic film "Tenacious D and The Pick of Destiny". Tenacious D is back with "Post Apocalypto," a limited series on YouTube that the band completed on their own terms. Today on The Treatment, Black and Gass discuss the DIY nature of their project as well as the prospect of taking "Post Apocalypto" to Broadway.