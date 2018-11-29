Jason Reitman: "The Front Runner"

Director, Jason Reitman, has a knack for examining stories that show life's messiness with films life "Juno" and "Thank You For Smoking." He further breaks down life in the public eye as a politician in "The Front Runner," following the rise of 1988 Democratic Presidential Nominee front runner Gary Hart who unexpectedly fell from the race and limelight amid affair allegations. On The Treatment, Reitman shares his interest in bringing real life scenarios to the big screen and the reactions of the real life players in his film.
Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures.