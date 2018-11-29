ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENTTHE<br>TREATMENT

Jason Reitman: "The Front Runner"

Director, Jason Reitman, talks political ethics in "The Front Runner."

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 30, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Director, Jason Reitman, has a knack for examining stories that show life's messiness with films life "Juno" and "Thank You For Smoking." He further breaks down life in the public eye as a politician in "The Front Runner," following the rise of 1988 Democratic Presidential Nominee front runner Gary Hart who unexpectedly fell from the race and limelight amid affair allegations. On The Treatment, Reitman shares his interest in bringing real life scenarios to the big screen and the reactions of the real life players in his film.



Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures.

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Treatment

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
A new sheriff in town
For The Curious Blog

A new sheriff in town ﻿﻿ Sheriff Jim McDonnell conceded his bid for reelection against retired Sheriff’s Lieutenant Alex Villanueva, marking the first time in over a century that an incumbent sheriff has lost reelection… Read More

Nov 28, 2018

NASA touches down on the Red Planet
For The Curious Blog

NASA touches down on the Red Planet A little over an Earth Day ago, NASA’s InSight spacecraft landed on Mars. KCRW’s Tod Mesirow was at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena to witness the historic touchdown of… Read More

Nov 28, 2018

As LA rents rise, tenants take the protests directly to their landlords
For The Curious Blog

As LA rents rise, tenants take the protests directly to their landlords ﻿ On a recent evening, about a dozen demonstrators gathered on what’s normally a quiet westside street. Carrying signs, bullhorns and a drum, they rallied in front of a large,… Read More

Nov 28, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed