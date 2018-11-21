ON AIR
DONATE!

Michael B. Jordan: "Creed II"

Actor Michael B. Jordan talks pride and forging one's own path in "Creed II."

Nov 23, 2018

Playing prideful characters coming into their own is something you see regularly in actor Michael B. Jordan's career with films like "Black Panther" and "Creed". Reprising his role alongside Sylverster Stallone, Jordan continues the emotionally charged journey of Adonis Creed in the sequel "Creed II". Today on The Treatment, Jordan joins Elvis in a discussion in choosing the film roles he does and his collaborations with longtime friend and filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

Photo credit: Barry Wetcher / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

