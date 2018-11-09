ON AIR
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: "Variety's 2018 Music for Screens Summit"

Elvis Mitchell in conversation with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, taped live at Neuehouse Hollywood.

Nov 09, 2018

Before Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won an Oscar for their score of "The Social Network", they were and continue to be part of industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails. Elvis recently sat down with them at Variety Magazine's Music for Screens Summit to discuss their careers, industry expectations of music accompaniment in film and their most recent work scoring Jonah Hill's directorial debut film "MID90s". Taped live at Neuehouse Hollywood.

Elvis Mitchell (L), Atticus Ross (center), Trent Reznor (R), Photo courtesy of Variety.

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

