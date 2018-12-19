A Billionaire’s Warning: America’s Economic Inequality Means the Next Revolution

To the Point

For 30 years after World War II, America’s rising prosperity was shared by the rich and a thriving middle class. Since then, corporations have been run for the benefit of shareholders only. The middle class has been hollowed out with average incomes stagnant or falling. One billionaire calls the growing concentration of wealth unsustainable. He sees potential for uprisings to be met by a police state. In the meantime, Obamacare is still in trouble--not just from Republicans but from a federal judge in Texas who declared it unconstitutional.