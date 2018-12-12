For almost 50 years, California’s been out of the action when it comes to presidential nominations. The state’s been too big and too expensive. And, by the June primary, the nominees have already been chosen. Now, social media will allow massive fund-raising by otherwise minor players. And the voting will be in March. The biggest state in the Union will be getting its political voice back.
California Gets Back into Presidential Politics
Credits
Guests:
Mike Madrid - GOP strategist - @madrid_mike, Darry Sragow - Democratic political consultant, Carla Marinucci - Politico - @cmarinucci, Steven Mufson - Washington Post - @StevenMufson
Host:
Warren Olney
Producer:
Andrea Brody