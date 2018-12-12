ON AIR
California Gets Back into Presidential Politics

California state flag Photo by Makaristos/Wikicommons

For almost 50 years, California’s been out of the action when it comes to presidential nominations. The state’s been too big and too expensive. And, by the June primary, the nominees have already been chosen. Now, social media will allow massive fund-raising by otherwise minor players. And the voting will be in March. The biggest state in the Union will be getting its political voice back.  

Credits

Guests:
Mike Madrid - GOP strategist - @madrid_mike, Darry Sragow - Democratic political consultant, Carla Marinucci - Politico - @cmarinucci, Steven Mufson - Washington Post - @StevenMufson

Host:
Warren Olney

Producer:
Andrea Brody

