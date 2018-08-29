ON AIR
Fascism in Trump’s America

Adolf Hitler admired Jim Crow laws, segregation and other historic departures from America’s highest ideals. That’s detailed in, “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us Against Them.” Yale philosopher Jason Stanley says that President Trump is resurrecting ideas, rhetoric and practices from the past to divide Americans in the present.

Aug 30, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The Axis Powers were defeated in WWII, but Fascism is on the rise again all over the world. “How Fascism Works: the Politics of Us Against Them” describes America’s role--in the past and in the present. Jason Stanley says President Trump is exploiting racism, normalizing extremism and creating nostalgia for a history that never was. He also describes how previous administrations planted the seeds of resentment that produced legitimate grievances and undermined confidence in liberal democracy.

Photo credit: Stacie DaPonte.

Guests:
Jason Stanley, Philosophy Professor, Yale University, @jasonintrator

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

