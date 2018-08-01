Since the 1800s, “socialism” has meant many things to different people at different times. This year is no exception. Some Democrats are embracing universal healthcare, free college and limits on corporate behavior. Others warn that’s going “too far left.” Republicans are seizing the opportunity--pointing to “socialist” failures like Venezuela.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Photo credit: Jesse Korman
Is ‘socialism’ dividing the Democrats
From Bernie Sanders to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,“socialism” is having a hot summer. Is it the future of the Democratic Party or an easy Republican target? Prominent liberals and conservatives describe the history--and possible future--of a term loaded with many meanings in America’s political history.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Harold Meyerson, Editor and Columnist, @haroldmeyerson
Mona Charen, Ethics and Public Policy Institute / National Review Online, @monacharenEPPC
E.J. Dionne, Brookings Institution / Washington Post, @EJDionne
Henry Olsen, Ethics and Public Policy Center, @henryolseneppc
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
