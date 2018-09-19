Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation process is raising an unexpected question; how much has changed since Anita Hill confronted Clarence Thomas? Democrats are demanding the FBI probe attempted-rape accusations. Republicans, who control the process, might not be able to keep next week’s deadline. Would a rush to appoint Judge Kavanaugh cast a cloud over the highest court in the land?
Photo credit: Twitter.
Kavanaugh Supreme Court Nomination Meets #MeToo
Senate confirmation looked like a done deal, but gender politics are disrupting the process. Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s unblemished record is up against a woman’s lifetime of trauma--depending on who you believe. What are the options for Senate Republicans less than two months before this year’s elections?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Elana Schor, Politico, @eschor
Juliet Williams, Professor, UCLA, @UCLA
Lenora Lapidus, Director of the ACLU’s Women's Rights Project, @LenoraLapidus
Irin Carmon, Salon.com, @irincarmon
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
