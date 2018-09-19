ON AIR
Kavanaugh Supreme Court Nomination Meets #MeToo

Senate confirmation looked like a done deal, but gender politics are disrupting the process. Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s unblemished record is up against a woman’s lifetime of trauma--depending on who you believe. What are the options for Senate Republicans less than two months before this year’s elections?  

Sep 19, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation process is raising an unexpected question; how much has changed since Anita Hill confronted Clarence Thomas? Democrats are demanding the FBI probe attempted-rape accusations. Republicans, who control the process, might not be able to keep next week’s deadline. Would a rush to appoint Judge Kavanaugh cast a cloud over the highest court in the land?

Photo credit: Twitter.

Guests:
Elana Schor, Politico, @eschor
Juliet Williams, Professor, UCLA, @UCLA
Lenora Lapidus, Director of the ACLU’s Women's Rights Project, @LenoraLapidus
Irin Carmon, Salon.com, @irincarmon

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

