Remembering George H.W. Bush

A veteran reporter calls the race against Michael Dukakis the “ugliest campaign” he ever covered. We’ll hear the infamous “Willie Horton” TV commercial. A veteran diplomat remembers, “our most accomplished president on the diplomatic stage.” And a professor of global affairs calls George H.W. Bush way ahead of his time in recognizing the international dangers of industrial pollution.

And after the British public voted to leave the European Union two years ago, “Brexit” is still very much up in the air. Could it be reversed?

George H.W. Bush at his presidential inauguration. Photo credit: Library of Congress.

Credits

Guests:
Ed Luce - Financial Times - @EdwardGLuce, Dana Milbank - Washington Post - @Milbank, Walter Shapiro - Roll Call / Yale University - @MrWalterShapiro, Nicholas Burns - Harvard Kennedy School of Government - @RNicholasBurns, Edward Goldberg - Adjunct professor at NYU's Center for Global Affairs - @EdwardGoldberg

Host:
Warren Olney

Producer:
Andrea Brody

