Senate confirmation for JFK’s first Supreme Court nominee took 11 minutes. Brett Kavanaugh’s will take days of rancorous, partisan dispute--even though he’s almost a shoe-in. Reporter, lawyer and legal scholar David Kaplan says “Bush v. Gore” and “Roe v. Wade” have made the high court the “most dangerous branch” of government, whatever you think of the outcomes.
Supreme Court Judges, 2017. Photo credit: Franz Jantzen
The Supreme Court and the End of Judicial Restraint
Senate confirmation for SCOTUS nominees has become a political circus. That’s because unelected judges have seized legislative powers--when Congress fails to take action. Ruth Bader Ginsburg says Roe v. Wade is bad constitutional law, even though she agrees with the outcome. Should abortion have been left to the voters? Will Brett Kavanaugh make a difference?
Guests:
David A. Kaplan, Author, @dkaplan007
Carol Sanger, Professor of Law, Columbia Law School, @carolsanger
Jonathan Varat, Professor Emeritus, UCLA, @UCLA_Law
Warren Olney
Andrea Brody
