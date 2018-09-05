ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

The Supreme Court and the End of Judicial Restraint

Senate confirmation for SCOTUS nominees has become a political circus. That’s because unelected judges have seized legislative powers--when Congress fails to take action. Ruth Bader Ginsburg says Roe v. Wade is bad constitutional law, even though she agrees with the outcome. Should abortion have been left to the voters? Will Brett Kavanaugh make a difference?

COMING SOON

Sep 06, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Senate confirmation for JFK’s first Supreme Court nominee took 11 minutes. Brett Kavanaugh’s will take days of rancorous, partisan dispute--even though he’s almost a shoe-in. Reporter, lawyer and legal scholar David Kaplan says “Bush v. Gore” and “Roe v. Wade” have made the high court the “most dangerous branch” of government, whatever you think of the outcomes.  

Supreme Court Judges, 2017. Photo credit: Franz Jantzen


Guests:
David A. Kaplan, Author, @dkaplan007
Carol Sanger, Professor of Law, Columbia Law School, @carolsanger
Jonathan Varat, Professor Emeritus, UCLA, @UCLA_Law

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How free should free speech be on university campuses?
For The Curious Blog

How free should free speech be on university campuses? College students are returning to their campuses this month to begin the new academic year. And in the months ahead there will likely be heated debates, big and small, over… Read More

Sep 05, 2018

The summertime fight for Congress
For The Curious Blog

The summertime fight for Congress What does the grassroots campaign to flip Congress from red to blue sound like in the dog days of August, when Election Day still seems distant to many people?  In… Read More

Aug 30, 2018

How should e-scooters be regulated?
For The Curious Blog

How should e-scooters be regulated? Electric scooters seem to be everywhere you look these days, zipping by on the sidewalk, or blocking the sidewalk, dotting every other street corner. Two main e-scooter companies, Lime and… Read More

Aug 29, 2018

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed