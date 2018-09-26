ON AIR
The US Supreme Court and Gender Politics

Judge Brett Kavanaugh did what no Supreme Court nominee had ever done before. He defended his reputation in public--on Fox News. Meantime, male Republican Senators said they’d hired a “female assistant.” She’ll question the woman accusing the judge of sexual assault while he was in prep school. What’s in store for Kavanaugh’s confirmation-- and the prestige of the highest court in the land?

Sep 27, 2018

Supreme Court nominees traditionally maintain studied silence until confirmation hearings. Even then, they don’t answers to Senators’ questions directly. President Trump’s second SCOTUS nominee went on Fox News with his wife beside him. He denied claims of heavy drinking and sexual assault while he was in prep school. Will breaking precedent help him or hurt him with a Senate divided almost equally between Democrats and Republicans?

Photo credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

Guests:
David A. Kaplan, Author, @dkaplan007
Joan Walsh, The Nation / MSNBC, @joanwalsh
Alexandra Lescaze, Documentary filmmaker and executive director of the Sidney Hillman Foundation, @ALescaze

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

