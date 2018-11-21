Industrialization has separated Americans according to age, in factories, businesses and education. Retirees--now living longer than ever before--are increasingly isolated and perceived as a burden on younger generations. But the young are also isolated--deprived of the moral support they need from those with greater experience and wisdom. Bringing the generations back together is satisfying the needs of both. Common humanity is also emerging in another context as the victims of natural disasters and hate crimes get unexpected assistance in times of greatest need.
Photo credit: Ben Alexander.
Uniting the Young with the Old Against Age Discrimination
Americans are living longer than ever before-- and facing increasing age discrimination. As older people are separated from the young, loneliness is becoming a national health crisis. From Cleveland, Ohio to Singapore, new projects are bridging the generational divide, reinforcing the sense of common humanity.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
April Novotny, Survivor of the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, CA.
Kristen Childress, Volunteered in the aftermath of the Woolsey Fire
Seffi Kogen, Global director of young leadership at the New York-based American Jewish Committee
Marc Freedman, Founder and CEO, Civic Ventures
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
