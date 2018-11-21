Uniting the Young with the Old Against Age Discrimination

Industrialization has separated Americans according to age, in factories, businesses and education. Retirees--now living longer than ever before--are increasingly isolated and perceived as a burden on younger generations. But the young are also isolated--deprived of the moral support they need from those with greater experience and wisdom. Bringing the generations back together is satisfying the needs of both. Common humanity is also emerging in another context as the victims of natural disasters and hate crimes get unexpected assistance in times of greatest need.



Photo credit: Ben Alexander.