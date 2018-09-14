White House ‘Norms:’ Past and Present
President Trump has famously violated traditional rules of presidential behavior. Now Barack Obama has broken the studied silence maintained by former presidents. He’s even attacked Trump by name. Warren explores the historical context and future implications with Tim Naftali, who once ran the Richard Nixon Library and Museum.
Tim Naftali, New York University, @TimNaftali
Warren Olney
Andrea Brody
