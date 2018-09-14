ON AIR
DONATE!

White House ‘Norms:’ Past and Present

President Trump has famously violated traditional rules of presidential behavior. Now Barack Obama has broken the studied silence maintained by former presidents. He’s even attacked Trump by name. Warren explores the historical context and future implications with Tim Naftali, who once ran the Richard Nixon Library and Museum.

Sep 14, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

While Barack Obama served in the White House, George W. Bush kept his head down.  Barack Obama is not giving the same break to his successor. His attacks on President Trump came in the same week as Bob Woodward’s latest revelations and the New York Times op-ed by an “anonymous” White House insider. Tim Naftali provides insight and analysis on the past, present and future conduct of the world’s most powerful figure.  

President Barack Obama laughs with former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, April 25, 2013. Photo credit: Pete Souza/Official White House Photo.

Guests:
Tim Naftali, New York University, @TimNaftali

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

