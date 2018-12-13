Hot for the holidays

Zócalo's Connecting California

Forget jingle bells and woolen scarves, Christmas was never really meant to be frost-tinged holiday. Average temperatures in Bethlehem during the winter are in the 50s, after all. So if you want to get a true taste of the Christmas – California style – Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says you should head down to the Coachella Valley. There’s a true holiday spirit in the air and plenty of festivities. Plus, you’ll get to meet a lot of Canadians who were smart enough to flee more frigid climes for the holidays.