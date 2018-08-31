ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIAZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

In praise of the 'Modesto Girls'

In a state where the population is increasingly transient, a group of close-knit sisters demonstrate the power of staying put.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 30, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews has a big family, and when they meet up for reunions, there’s a gaggle of sisters – cousins on his mom’s side - who are inevitably at the center of things. Collectively, they are known as the Modesto Girls. Mathews says the Modesto Girls have shown an unusual degree of loyalty to their home town, and to one another. That’s meant making some lifestyle sacrifices. But it’s also left them far richer than most when it comes to personal relationships.

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Mathews

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Zócalo's Connecting California

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The summertime fight for Congress
For The Curious Blog

The summertime fight for Congress What does the grassroots campaign to flip Congress from red to blue sound like in the dog days of August, when Election Day still seems distant to many people?  In… Read More

Aug 30, 2018

How should e-scooters be regulated?
For The Curious Blog

How should e-scooters be regulated? Electric scooters seem to be everywhere you look these days, zipping by on the sidewalk, or blocking the sidewalk, dotting every other street corner. Two main e-scooter companies, Lime and… Read More

Aug 29, 2018

How to shop, cook and eat like a farmer
For The Curious Blog

How to shop, cook and eat like a farmer For some people, a trip to the farmers market is the highlight of the week. But for others, it can be an intimidating experience. There’s a lot to choose from… Read More

Aug 29, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed