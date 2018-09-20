ON AIR
Is it time to take Camp Pendleton public?

Wresting Camp Pendleton from the Marine Corps won’t be easy, but pressure is building for California to reclaim the largest piece of open coastal space between Santa Barbara and the Mexican border.

Sep 20, 2018

Is Camp Pendleton defensible? Sure, it belongs to the U.S. Marine Corp - one of the most formidable military forces in the world. But that may not be enough to fend off politicians, developers and others who see the sprawling, 200-mile base as a solution to a myriad of problems facing Southern California. From a new airport in San Diego County, to housing, park space and environmental preservation, there are no shortage of ideas for reimagining Camp Pendleton. Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says Camp Pendleton may no longer be necessary for national security – and it may just be too wonderful for the Marines to keep it for themselves.

Joe Mathews

