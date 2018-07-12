A combination of political and demographic factors have dramatically slowed California’s growth rate. That may seem good, especially from an environmental standpoint, but Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says it bodes poorly for the future of the Golden State. Mathews argues that we need a growing population, especially of young people, to maintain our status as an innovative force in the international economy.
Not as big as we think
Sometime this summer, California will hit 40 million residents. But it may be quite a while before we reach 41 million.
Joe Mathews
