Grocery workers from Albertsons, Vons, Ralphs, and Pavilions have voted to authorize a strike that could happen as soon as this weekend. And should gig economy workers get employee benefits or keep working as independent contractors?
Grocery workers could strike in the coming days
From this Episode:
Grocery employees say their wages and benefits aren’t keeping up with the economy
Close to 50,000 grocery workers across southern California may go on strike this week if union negotiations with four major supermarket chains aren't resolved.
11 min, 2 sec
Will Uber and Lyft drivers remain independent contractors?
People who work for Uber, Lyft, Postmates, and DoorDash can control their own hours, but they don’t receive health insurance, workers comp or paid leave. Some like it that...
7 min, 3 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes