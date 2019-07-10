Grocery workers could strike in the coming days

Grocery store workers rally outside a Ralphs in Koreatown, July 9, 2019.

Grocery store workers rally outside a Ralphs in Koreatown, July 9, 2019. Photo credit: Carla Green

Grocery workers from Albertsons, Vons, Ralphs, and Pavilions have voted to authorize a strike that could happen as soon as this weekend. And should gig economy workers get employee benefits or keep working as independent contractors?

